UNLV Men’s Hoops Bobblehead Unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Thursday the National Bobble-head Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobble-head to commemormorate the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels 1990 Men’s Basketball National Championship.
The bobble-heads, which are individually numbered to only 216, are only available in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum’s Online Store. This is the first bobble-heads commemorating UNLV’s National Championship.
The bobble-head features UNLV mascot, Hey Reb!, on a UNLV logo base with a replica National Championship trophy as well as a commemorative backing. This is the 24th bobble-head released in the series that commemorates schools that have won a Men’s Basketball National Championship. The officially licensed bobble-heads are in stock and ship now. They cost $40 each, with flat rate shipping of $8.
The 1990 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels team defeated the Duke Blue Devils by a score of 103-73 to claim the National Championship. The team was coached by Jerry Tarkanian and led by Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon, Greg Anthony, and Anderson Hunt, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. They are the last team from any of the non-big six conferences (ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-10 and SEC) to win the Men’s Basketball National Championship.
“These bobble-heads are the perfect way for UNLV fans to commemorate the school’s championship,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobble-head Hall of Fame and Museum. “These will be cherished collectibles that bring back great memories of the 1990 championship season,” said Sklar.
All bobble-heads in the series were produced exclusively for the the National Bobble-head HOF by Forever Collectibles and are officially licensed.