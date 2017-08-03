Troopers Run Into Traffic Twice To Save Woman

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – When we think of the Nevada Highway Patrol, many of us might think of those patrol cars hiding behind bushes, or even setting up weekend D-U-I checkpoints.
On two occasions exactly two months apart, troopers proved they really are heroes.
Police officers risk their lives on a daily basis to save the lives of others. Recently troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) responded to the area of Interstate 15 and Silverado Ranch for a pedestrian in distress. On both occasions Troopers contacted the same female walker and saw her run into traffic on I-15. With traffic zooming by, Troopers disregarded their own safety and put the safety of the pedestrian first by running into traffic and apprehending her.
Troopers constantly make split second decisions and their decisions and actions that day saved the life of a young woman. For their brave efforts, both Troopers were awarded a lifesaving medal by the Department of Public Safety.