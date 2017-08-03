State Patrol Wants Your Feedback On Transportation Projects

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is asking for the public’s help when it comes to state-wide transportation projects.
So transportation officials are inviting the public to comment on planned transportation work program projects, including updates to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
The STIP is a fiscally constrained, four-year planning document containing federal and state-funded transportation projects, as well as regionally significant transportation improvements funded through local and/or state dollars in accordance with the Federal Aid Highway Act and the Federal Transit Act. These projects improve the capacity of Nevada’s transportation system, such as increasing lanes, constructing new roads and intersection upgrades, along with road maintenance. It also includes transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility enhancements.
The department said it works closely with metropolitan planning organizations, counties, cities, tribes and other local agencies to develop the comprehensive statewide planning document that provides a transportation system, which keeps Nevada safe and connected. Public meetings also give the opportunity for the public to provide feedback on upcoming transportation projects.
The public can comment on the draft list of work program projects before being finalized for review and acceptance by the state transportation board and governing federal agencies. The proposed project list can be found at: estip.nevadadot.com/comment. Planning Office via email to jspencer@dot.nv.us or by mail to 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV 89172.