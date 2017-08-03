Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Report: Plane’s Inability to Climb Led to Henderson Crash

August 3, 2017 2:21 PM
"2009 20th Anniversary Battle of Britain Shoreham Air Show Shoreham UK BAC 167 Strikemaster jet" | Location: Shoreham, England, United kingdom. (Photo by Leo Mason/Corbis via Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A preliminary accident report by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a vintage military plane failed to accelerate and was unable to make a normal climb, leading to a crash shortly after takeoff from a Nevada airport.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the safety board report released Wednesday states the BAC-167 Strikemaster jet crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff July 24 from the Henderson Executive Airport while on the way to an Air Force exercise in Washington state.

The board’s preliminary findings say the aircraft, registered to Blue Air Training, landed upright, but was “consumed by fire” and was destroyed.

The commercial pilot, whose name was not released, survived the crash last week with minor injuries, and authorities say no one on the ground was injured.

Listen