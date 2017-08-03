Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Casinos Unveil New Rules For Responsible Gambling

August 3, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: American Gaming Association, Caesars Entertainment, Elizabeth Cronan, Gambling, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, mgm resorts international
(photo: SAMANTHA SIN/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino industry’s largest lobbying group in the U.S. has unveiled a new code of conduct with consumer protection measures that it says are meant to promote responsible gambling.

The announcement from the American Gaming Association Thursday in Las Vegas comes within months of two high-profile criminal cases that authorities say involved problem gamblers.

The association’s members, which include MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands Corp., are expected to commit to the code.

It calls on casino operators to generally explain patrons the odds of winning or losing at various games and to not use advertising that contains claims that gambling activity will guarantee a person’s social, financial or personal success.

Elizabeth Cronan is the association’s senior director of gaming policy. She says the code also includes training requirements for casino employees.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen