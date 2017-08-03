Casinos Unveil New Rules For Responsible Gambling

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino industry’s largest lobbying group in the U.S. has unveiled a new code of conduct with consumer protection measures that it says are meant to promote responsible gambling.
The announcement from the American Gaming Association Thursday in Las Vegas comes within months of two high-profile criminal cases that authorities say involved problem gamblers.
The association’s members, which include MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands Corp., are expected to commit to the code.
It calls on casino operators to generally explain patrons the odds of winning or losing at various games and to not use advertising that contains claims that gambling activity will guarantee a person’s social, financial or personal success.
Elizabeth Cronan is the association’s senior director of gaming policy. She says the code also includes training requirements for casino employees.
