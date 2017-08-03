Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Death Row Inmate Telling Judge He Wants His Execution

August 3, 2017 1:57 PM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 46-year-old Nevada death row inmate has again told a state judge that his decision to drop any appeals is firm, and he wants to be executed.

Federal public defenders also were in the Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday with Scott Raymond Dozier.

They said they’ll ask a U.S. District Court judge to review the type of drugs the state plans to use for Dozier’s lethal injection.

The execution is currently slated for an unspecified date in mid-October at Nevada State Prison in Ely.

Dozier would become the first person put to death in Nevada since 2006.

He was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering 22-year-old man in Las Vegas in 2002.

Dozier also was convicted in Arizona in 2005 of another murder and dismemberment near Phoenix.

