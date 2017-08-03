Congresswoman Rosen Toured U.S. Vets Initiative

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) made a stop in the Silver State Thursday, to tour the U.S. Vets Initiative in Las Vegas.
The Congresswoman also discussed her efforts to support veterans in Congress. U.S. Vets operates two residential facilities and a community support office.
Congresswoman Rosen serves on the House Armed Services committee and is a member of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel.
Rep. Jacky rosen (NV-03) spoke at 11:30 Thursday morning for about 30 minutes, then answered questions from the local media.