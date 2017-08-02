Watch For Lane Restrictions And Possible Closures Of U.S. 95 Lanes

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be repairing bridge spalls along various locations of southbound U.S. Highway 95 from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m., July 31 through August 4 in east Las Vegas, resulting in intermittent lane restrictions. Closures include the following:
*July 31-August 1–The outside southbound U.S. Highway 95 lane will be closed between Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway; the Charleston Boulevard southbound on ramp to U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed.
*August 1-August 2–Two inside southbound U.S. Highway 95 lanes will be closed between Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway.
*August 2-August 3–The outside southbound U.S. Highway 95 lane will be closed between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road; the Boulder Highway southbound on ramp to U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed.
*August 3-August 4–Two inside southbound U.S. Highway 95 lanes will be closed between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.
Drivers should use caution while travelling through any work zone, watch closely for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible.