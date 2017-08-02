Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Watch For Lane Restrictions And Possible Closures Of U.S. 95 Lanes

August 2, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Boulder Hwy., Charleston Blvd., Flamingo Road, infrastructure, Las Vegas, Nevada Department of Transporation (NDOT), U.S. Highway 95
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 20: The interchange at U.S. 95 Route and Rainbow Boulevard known as the Rainbow Curve is seen in an aerial view on February 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be repairing bridge spalls along various locations of southbound U.S. Highway 95 from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m., July 31 through August 4 in east Las Vegas, resulting in intermittent lane restrictions. Closures include the following:

*July 31-August 1–The outside southbound U.S. Highway 95 lane will be closed between Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway; the Charleston Boulevard southbound on ramp to U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed.

*August 1-August 2–Two inside southbound U.S. Highway 95 lanes will be closed between Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

*August 2-August 3–The outside southbound U.S. Highway 95 lane will be closed between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road; the Boulder Highway southbound on ramp to U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed.

*August 3-August 4–Two inside southbound U.S. Highway 95 lanes will be closed between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.

Drivers should use caution while travelling through any work zone, watch closely for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible.

