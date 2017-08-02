LVMPD: 2nd Officer Struck in Gun Belt During Shootout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police now say a second Las Vegas patrol officer was struck by a bullet but wasn’t hurt in a shootout that wounded one officer and left a man in a pickup truck dead during a cellphone theft investigation.
Las Vegas police Capt. Kelly McMahill says the officer realized later that his gun belt had been struck during the exchange of gunfire Tuesday in an industrial area west of Interstate 15.
The shooting was the 15th involving Las Vegas police officers this year, including six in the last six weeks. That’s a sharp increase from 10 in all of 2016.
McMahill says the man in the pickup truck was shot at least once by police, but also had an apparently self-inflicted gunshot when he died.