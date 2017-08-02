Henderson Man Gets 14 Years In Jail For Child Porn

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A Henderson man was sentenced Wednesday to 168 months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release for receipt of child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
After a three-day jury trial, on April 27, 2017, a jury found 28 year old Andrew John Gibson, guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography. United States District Judge Kent J. Dawson presided over the jury trial and sentencing hearing.
According to the indictment and other court documents, from about June 19, 2013 to about November 21, 2013, Gibson used the Ares P2P network to access and download child pornography. During an interview with law enforcement, Gibson admitted to downloading child pornography. After forensic examinations of Gibson’s computers, law enforcement deemed 307 images and 201 videos were child pornography.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Burton, Patrick Burns and Lisa Cartier-Giroux.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals, federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute people who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information on Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc.