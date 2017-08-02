Heidi Harris: RAISE Act Will Change U.S. Immigration

Wednesday, President Trump along with senators Cotton and Perdue, held a press conference about a newly created bill titled the RAISE Act, which will establish a new merit-based immigration system which will prioritize immigrants based on work skills. Its mission: to ensure low-skilled immigrants don’t enter the U.S. and live off subsidies.
Heidi says the U.S. has allowed all immigrants to come in without thorough checks for far too long and it’s time to investigate exactly who wants to enter and what they can contribute to society.