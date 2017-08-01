North Vegas Police Still Looking for Fatal Crash Driver

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say they’re still looking for a teenage driver who fled the scene of a pickup truck crash with two other people last week, leaving a 17-year-old girl dying in the back seat.
The Clark County coroner says Brittanie Rochelle Chaniece Brown was pronounced dead at University Medical Center following the high-speed crash about 1 a.m. Friday at Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street.
Police say the pickup plowed through a bus shelter and overturned in a desert lot, injuring two other female teenagers who were hospitalized but are expected to recover.
The driver and another male in the vehicle fled before police arrived.
Police did not immediately have a description of the driver.