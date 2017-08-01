Las Vegas Cop Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas police officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The officer was hurt was investigating a call of a suspicious vehicle in front of a business on the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue near West Tropicana Avenue in the southwest valley area, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
As officers approached the vehicles, shots were fired and the officer was hit.
The officer was taken to University Medical Center. The extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately known.