Doctor Gets 10 Years In Prison For Oxycodone Distribution

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Nevada doctor practicing as a specialist in pain management was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in jail for distribution of large quantities of highly addictive prescription opioids, including oxycodone, and other controlled substances without a medical purpose, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada. In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. Disrict Judge Kent J. Dawson ordered a fine in the amount of $2.5 million.
Following a 10-week jury trial, on March 23, 2017, 93-year old Dr. Henri Wetselaar was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances (oxycodone); distribution of controlled substances; money laundering; and structuring of money transactions. Co-defendant, 58 year old David A. Litwin was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of controlled substances. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on September 5, 2017.
According to the indictment, Wetselaar performed house calls and maintained a medical practice on the east side of Las Vegas. He prescribed large amounts of prescription drugs, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and Soma, to people for no legitimate medical purpose. Wetselaar and Litwin conspired with each other and local drug dealers to distribute the prescription drugs prescribed by Wetselaar in and around Las Vegas. Also, Wetselaar wired $105,000 fo rthe purchase of a house using money obtained from the drug distribution activities. He also attempted to evade the bank reporting requirements by making dozens of cash deposits less than $10,000 in a 12-month period to three different banks.
The Nevada U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to combat the prescription opioid epidemic and continues to charge local doctors who illegally sell or distribute prescription opioids for a non-medical purpose. Wetselaar is the fifth doctor sentenced for illegal distribution of drugs in recent years.