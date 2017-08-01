Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

Summer is ending soon and the kids will be going back to school but there is still time to enjoy activities as a family in Las Vegas. Whether cooling off in water, flying in the air, enjoying games in the dark or discovering education through fun; these last minute adventures will bring families together.

Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas

900 W. Galleria Drive

Henderson, NV 89011

(702) 850-9000

www.cowbungabayvegas.com

Triple digits will continue through Labor Day and Cowabunga Bay Las Vegas is the perfect way to cool off. The seasonal water park offers multiple slides and thrill rides. There are pools, bays, rivers and beaches geared toward families. Thrill rides include Breaker 1-9 Slip, Beach Blanket Banzai, Rock-A-Hoola and Point Panic Grab.

Glowzone Las Vegas

6630 Arroyo Springs St., Suite 1200

Las Vegas, NV 89113

(702) 978-7790

www.lv.glowzone.us

GlowZone is a family fun center lit entirely under black light with attractions set up in bright neon colors. Family can engage with bumper cars, play a few holes in glow-in-the-dark mini golf and rack up pins in the bowling lanes. For the more adventurous, check out the rope climbing, ninja course, bazooka ball and laser tag. Younger children will enjoy Soft City Jungle Gym with slides and a maze. An arcade and dancing are also part of the center.

Vegas Indoor Skydiving

200 Convention Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

www.vegasindoorskydiving.com

Vegas Indoor Skydiving has been offering family fun since 1982. Almost all ages can participate and no skydiving experience is required. Guests experience body flight similar to free falling but indoors with the protection of foam-padded walls and mesh trampoline floor. Kids can learn about “flying” in a safe and exciting way.

Discovery Children’s Museum

Donald W. Reynolds Discovery Center

360 Promenade Place

Las Vegas, Nevada 89106

Phone: (702) 382-3445

www.ldcm.org

School might start soon, but The Discovery Children’s Museum is a fun place to visit even during the summer months. Interactive exhibits are designed for all ages to experience the world around them. Zoom into Nano is a hands-on interactive exhibit that focuses on how scientists and engineers create new materials and technologies using atoms. Children can spin wheels and zoom into the nanoscale, create a pattern then shrink it and dissolve a crystal and stretch a molecule.

Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures

3117 W. Tompkins Ave.

Las Vegas, Nevada, NV 89103

(702) 825-1411

www.vegasoutdooradventures.com

Experience the great outdoors with the family with Las Vegas Outdoor Adventures. Activities are available for all ages and areas of interest including razor, Jeep and ATV tours to the Colorado River, a military-style outdoor shooting range and thrill-inducing rides in the monster truck holding the Guinness World Record. Visitors can chose single-activity tours or multiple experiences. Tours include roundtrip transportation, a breathtaking view of Hoover Dam on the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge and dining at the Last Stop Burger Bar featuring the World Famous All-American Hamburger.

