Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Agency Seeks $16K Fines After Deadly Vegas Track Crash

August 1, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Canada, CEO Aaron Fessler, Craig Sherwood, Gil Ben-Kely, Lamborghini, Las Vegas, Nevada, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), SpeedVegas
Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Target Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Koblat 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada safety officials are recommending fines of $16,000 against a tourist-oriented exotic auto track near Las Vegas where a Canadian man and an instructor died in a fiery crash of a high-performance Lamborghini in February.

The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration says SpeedVegas had a substandard fire and safety plan and failed to properly train employees in fire suppression.

The violations were not called a contributing factor in the wreck that killed Craig Sherwood of Thornhill, Ontario, and driving instructor Gil Ben-Kely.

SpeedVegas CEO Aaron Fessler told the newspaper the company is evaluating its response. It can contest the findings.

The investigation found no standards for track design apply to SpeedVegas.

Fessler calls it a driving track, not a racetrack where cars run at the same time.

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen