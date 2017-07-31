Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Police Investigating After Body Found In Car

July 31, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Clark County Coroners Office, dead body, harmon avenue, Las Vegas Police, Paradise Road, Red Roof Inn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in a hotel parking lot.

Las Vegas police said the man had no visible serious injuries when he was found Sunday afternoon, so it’s not clear what killed him.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene at the Red Roof Inn near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after his family has been notified.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen