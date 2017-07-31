Vegas Police Investigating After Body Found In Car

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in a hotel parking lot.
Las Vegas police said the man had no visible serious injuries when he was found Sunday afternoon, so it’s not clear what killed him.
The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene at the Red Roof Inn near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.
The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after his family has been notified.
