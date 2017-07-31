Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Search Continues For Missing Swimmer At Lake Mead

July 31, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Las Vegas Police, National Park Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife, swimmer
LAKE MEAD NRA, NV - JULY 30: A boat is seen in the distance on Lake Mead on the upstream side of the Hoover Dam on July 30, 2007 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The white "bathtub ring" on the rocks is from mineral deposits left by higher levels of water. A seven year drought and increased water demand spurred by explosive population growth in the Southwest has caused the water level at Lake Mead, which supplies water to Las Vegas, Arizona and Southern California, to drop over 100 feet to its lowest level since the 1960s. The National Park Service has been forced to close or extend boat launch ramps, and move entire marinas to try to keep up with the receding water levels. Because the water at the lake, the largest man-made reservoir in North America, isn't being replenished as fast as it's being used, water managers are now working to come up with plans to combat the effects of continued population growth, drought and a dwindling supply of water from the Colorado River due to climate change. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man that went missing after swimming in Lake Mead.

Lake Mead officials say two men were swimming from a boat on Lake Mead near Hoover Dam before both began to struggle on Sunday. National Park Service volunteers were in a nearby boat and rescued one of the men. They say they saw the second man go underwater.

Hoover Dam Police, Las Vegas police and the Nevada Department of Wildlife are assisting with the search.

 

  1. Rick Eaton says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    I don’t get it. EVERY drowning the last 10 years has been by somebody NOT wearing a life jacket. Mind boggling that people refuse to wear them.

