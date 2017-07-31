Search Continues For Missing Swimmer At Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man that went missing after swimming in Lake Mead.
Lake Mead officials say two men were swimming from a boat on Lake Mead near Hoover Dam before both began to struggle on Sunday. National Park Service volunteers were in a nearby boat and rescued one of the men. They say they saw the second man go underwater.
Hoover Dam Police, Las Vegas police and the Nevada Department of Wildlife are assisting with the search.
One Comment
I don’t get it. EVERY drowning the last 10 years has been by somebody NOT wearing a life jacket. Mind boggling that people refuse to wear them.