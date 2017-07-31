Lab Tech Sent To Prison Accused Of Stealing Patient Information

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – She’s accused of using patient information to apply for credit cards. On Monday, a Las Vegas woman who worked as a laboratory technician ata local pediatric medical practice was sentenced to 2 years in prison for unlawfully obtaining the personal indentifying information of a patient’s parent and then using it for personal credit cards.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada announced. The judge in the case also sentenced her to her to one year of supervised release.
42 year old Sherice Joan Williams, pleaded guilty on February 21, 2017 to aggravated identity theft. During the time the crime happened, she was employed as a laboratory technician at Children’s Heart Center, a large pediatric cardinology practice in Las Vegas.
According to admissions made in the plea agreement, between about December 1, 2014 and January 27, 2015, Williams accessed the personal identifying information of a patient’s parent, then using this information, she applied for personal credit cards without authorization. She submitted a credit card application online from an IP address registered to her employer.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Henderson Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns.
If you think you’re a victim of identity theft, go to http://www.IdentityTheft.gov or call 1-877-438-4338.