4 Arrested in Pot Dispensary Burglary After Shotgun Fired

July 30, 2017 10:47 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, LVMPD, pot dispensary robbery
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they arrested four suspects in a burglary at a marijuana dispensary after an officer fired a shotgun toward the men without hitting anyone.

Police say a private security firm called early Saturday morning to report a video feed showed men were breaking through walls with crowbars at the Blackjack Collective dispensary and taking things to a car waiting in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and saw three men running away. They yelled for them to stop, but they kept going. An officer armed with a shotgun fired one round toward a man with a crowbar, but missed.

Three men were arrested after a chase and a fourth was later spotted in a car and arrested.

