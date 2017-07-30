4 Arrested in Pot Dispensary Burglary After Shotgun Fired

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they arrested four suspects in a burglary at a marijuana dispensary after an officer fired a shotgun toward the men without hitting anyone.
Police say a private security firm called early Saturday morning to report a video feed showed men were breaking through walls with crowbars at the Blackjack Collective dispensary and taking things to a car waiting in the parking lot.
Officers arrived and saw three men running away. They yelled for them to stop, but they kept going. An officer armed with a shotgun fired one round toward a man with a crowbar, but missed.
Three men were arrested after a chase and a fourth was later spotted in a car and arrested.