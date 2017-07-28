Some Valley Health Care Advocates Announce Day Of Action

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The eleventh hour push to repeal and replace Obamacare, and even Republicans tried desperately to push through a “Skinny Bill.” That still didn’t work.

Despite there being no replacement, at least for now with respect to Obamacare, many people still feel the need to rally.

On Saturday, July 29 progressive advocates will launch what they’re calling “Our Lives on the Line,” which is a massive nationwide day of action to lift the voices of the millions of Americans whose health care will be ripped away if Congressional Republicans continue with their plan to give more power to big insurance companies and undermine affordable, quality care. Leaders from the SEIU, AFL-CIO, NARAL, Organizing for Action, Indivisible, MoveOn.org, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, for Nevada’s Future, Mi Familia Vota, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Our Revolution, Center for American Progress Action Fund, Rights Society, and others will be joining forces in events in Las Vegas and across the United States that will focus on members of Congress who supported repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Our Lives on the Line will bring together leaders from the progressive and health care communities to send a clear message to Congress. The group said it will not forget that the GOP voted time and time again to strip away health care for tens of millions of Americans, gut Medicaid and force our premiums to soar, all for tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires. The group said 217 Republicans in the House and 49 Republicans in the Senate voted to cut our care, and we’ll hold them accountable for their votes every single day. The day of action will include a national event in Washington, D.C. and rallies across the country.

The event will be on Saturday, July 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the UNLV Holbert Hendrix Auditorium.