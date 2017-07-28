Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Metro Tries To Snuff Out Crime With Community Pride Event

July 28, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Clark County, Community, crime, fighting crime, Hollywood Aquatic Center, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Victory Outreach Church
(Photo: Tate South/KXNT/CBS Las Vegas)
(Photo: Tate South/KXNT/CBS Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is fighting a wave of violence in the Northeast Area Command in an unusual way, by hosting a community pride event aimed at cooling tensions between people in that area.

LVMPD has teamed up with Victory Outreach Church and Clark County to host the “I Love My City” Pool Party on Saturday, July 29. It will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Hollywood Aquatic Center on 1550 S. Hollywood Blvd., which is between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

The event is an effort to combat violence, build relationships and bring awareness to the area following a number of violent crimes that have happened in the northeast part of Las Vegas.

On June 25, violence erupted at a domino game when a man shot and killed two people and injured one. A series of other gang retaliations have hit area neighborhoods. All of it has left residents uneasy.

Victory Outreach Church has sent a team to canvas northeast neighborhoods affected by violent crime and bring residents together in a safe environment. The event will have free food, music, entertainment and water games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen