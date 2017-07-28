Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Medical Pot Patient Seeks NV Supreme Court Rehearing

July 28, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, medical marijuana, Nevada Supreme Court, recreational marijuana
A customer pays for cannabis products at Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary after the start of recreational marijuana sales began on July 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada joins seven other states allowing recreational marijuana use and becomes the first of four states that voted to legalize recreational sales in November's election to allow dispensaries to sell cannabis for recreational use to anyone over 21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A medical marijuana patient is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider its refusal to end mandatory state registration and fees for medical pot cards now that marijuana is legal statewide for recreational use.

The southern Nevada man is a migraine-suffer identified in court papers only as John Doe. He accuses the state of discriminating against medicinal pot users by regulating them more strictly than their recreational counterparts.

Las Vegas attorney Jacob Hafter filed a petition for rehearing on his behalf late Thursday. He characterizes the justices as “cowardly” for side-stepping questions about health care rights in their ruling Tuesday denying Doe’s appeal.

Hafter says forcing medical pot card holders to register with the state is a violation of their constitutional rights against self-incrimination given that the U.S. government still considers pot illegal.

