Henderson Apartment Fire Leaves 17 Displaced

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Another unfortunate fire in the valley leaves a number of people looking for a place to live.

A pot of cooking oil left on an electric stovetop started a fire Friday morning that damaged a Henderson apartment building and displaced 17 people.

The Henderson Fire Department responded at about 4 a.m. to a residential structure fire at Mulberry Park Apartments, located at 730 Center Street.

The first arriving engine crew saw smoke and flames coming from a two-story multi-family apartment building. Firefighters initiated a defensive attack from the building exterior, then quickly switched to an offensive attack, locating the origin of the fire in the kitchen of an upstairs unit and putting the fire out. There was some extension of the fire into the roof structure.

Five engines, two trucks, two rescue units and an air resource apparatus responded to the fire.

There were no injuries to residents of the apartment complex or firefighters.

The American Red Cross is helping 10 adults and 7 children displaced from four apartment units due to the fire, smoke and water damage.

A City of Henderson Senior Fire Investigator, Henderson Police and NV Energy responded to help secure the property.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to unattended cooking. The total estimated loss is $290,000.