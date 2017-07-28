Health District Doing Mosquito Fogging Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Southern Nevada Health District’s Vector Control Program continues to identify what’s called “Aedes aegypti” mosquitoes in Clark County. Local health officials say this type of mosquitoe is responsible for tansmitting several dangerous diseases like dengue fever, chikungunya and the Zika virus.

SNHD is doing a secondary mosquito control operation during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 29 in its ongoing efforts to reduce the invasive Aedes mosquito population. The operation will take place in the 89032 ZIP code area. The Health District continues to urge the community to implement personal mosquito control measures.

The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were first detected in Southern Nevada in the 89032 ZIP code area of Clark County on May 31, 2017, by the Health District’s Vector Surveillance Program. The agency’s response has included setting more than 350 mosquito traps throughout the affected community to better assess the extent of the population, providing mosquito breeding and bite prevention information to the residents, and targeted larval and adult control activities.

“While we continue to identify Aedes aegypti mosquitoes through our ongoing surveillance activities, none of the mosquitoes have tested positive for the Zika virus,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “As we continue our ongoing control efforts, we encourage the public to report mosquito activity to our office and to do their part to eliminate breeding sources around their homes,” said Dr. Iser.

Unlike mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus and are most active at dawn and dusk, Aedes mosquitoes are more aggressive during the day. Mosquito activity can be reported to the Vector Surveillance Program at 702-759-1633.

The area being fogged on Saturday is defined by the cross streets of Gowan Road and Decatur Boulevard, and Craig Road and Valley Drive. A truck with spray-mounted fogger will be used to apply Duet, a product registered for mosquito control by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) comprised of active ingredienets for mosquito control recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents do not need to take any special measures during the application.