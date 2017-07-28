Expect More Valley Traffic Delays Beginning Next Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Expect delays and more cone zones for road work, but this time it’s not a project by the Nevada Department of Transportation or NDOT. It’s actually some gas main work being done by the city.

Work is scheduled to begin on high-pressure gas main relocations in the Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue intersection beginning the evening of Tuesday, August 1. Work hours for the project will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven nights a week. The work is expected to take eight weeks and be complete by the end of September 2017.

While the work is being done, drivers should expect delays and lane restrictions on Rancho Drive between Bonanza Road and Vegas Drive, and on Washington Avenue between Tonopah Drive and Valley View Boulevard. Traffic approaching Rancho Drive on Washington Avenue will only be allowed right turns during the hours of construction. Through traffic on Rancho Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction.

The relocation work is needed so that the storm drain associated with the Freeway Channel Washington Storm Drain Project can be installed in Washington Avenue throught the Rancho Drive intersection. The contractor will construct storm drain facilities on Washington Avenue from Martin Luther King Boulevard west to Rancho Drive, as well as storm drain laterals in Tonopah Drive and Robin Street.