School Police Arrest Special Ed Teacher For Alleged Child Abuse

July 28, 2017 2:15 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Clark County special education teacher faces a charge of child abuse over an alleged incident of corporal punishment administered to a student, district officials confirmed.

The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested 31-year old Kathryn Navrides Friday on one count of child abuse stemming from an investigation into an incident that was reported on April 25, Lieutenant Darnell Couthen said in a Facebook video posted Friday.

The investigation, which was done by the CCSD PD Investigations Bureau in conjunction with county Child Protective Services, substantiated a case of corporal punishment against a student. Navrides, who was hired by the school district in August 2009, was a special education teacher at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School at the time.  She is currently assigned to home.

Navrides was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

