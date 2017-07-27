Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Willow Beach Road Closed Through August 1

July 27, 2017 5:56 PM
BOULDER CITY, NV (KXNT) – An emergency closure has been issued for Willow Beach Access Road through August 1. The road was washed out July 25 after the area received 4.72 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

The public will not be able to access Willow Beach by land during the closure; however, it will still be accessible by water. Fuel and retail services will be available for boaters who stop at the marina.

Black Canyon River Adventures Hoover Dam Postcard Tours and a modified version of the Black Canyon Raft Tour will resume July 28. You can call 1-800-455-3490 for reservations and details.

Permitted paddlecraft trips from the Hoover Dam will also resume July 28 through approved outfitters. While paddlers may stop at Willow Beach for services, they will not be able to takeout at this location to depart the park during the closure. The closest takeout will be at Eldorado Canyon or Placer Cove, about 25 miles south of the Hoover Dam.

There was severe runoff and damage along the entire length of Willow Beach Access Road. Crews are assessing the damage and making repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

The access roads to Nelson Landing and Temple Bar have reopened. Four-wheel drive, high clearance vehicles are recommended for accesssing Eldorado Canyon, Nelson Landing and Placer Cove.

