Road Improvement Work Set To Begin In Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – If you live in and around Henderson, get ready for cone zones.
The City of Henderson will start work on Monday, July 31 on Center Street improvements and the Appaloosa Road storm drain project. Work is expected to be complete in June 2018.
Work includes removing and replacing concrete pavement and constructing a revised roadway cross section. Also scheduled are installation of storm drain conduits, street lights, curb, gutter and sidewalk. There will also be utility adjustments and relocations, landscaping work and permanent pavement markings along Center Street between Burkholder Boulevard and Lake Mead Parkway. Some lanes will be restricted, reduced or closed at various points during the project through June 2018.
On Appaloosa Road between Wagonwheel Drive and Rawhide Drive, work includes the installation of a storm drain, drop inlet, curb and gutter, and pavement construction. Some lanes will be restricted, reduced or closed during construction through late October 2017.
Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to use caution and are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible.
Funding of $14.4 million was received from the Regional Flood Control District, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Fuel Revenue Indexing, and the city’s Department of Utility Services.
For more information on this project and others, visit cityofhenderson.com.