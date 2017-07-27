Rep. Rosen Urges The Protection Of State’s National Monuments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Thursday, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) released the following letter sent to the Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke ahead of his upcoming visit to Nevada on Monday. After hearing from more than 83,000 people who support protecting Nevada’s National Monuments, Congresswoman Rosen urged Secretary Zinke to reconsider revoking monument designations at Gold Butte and Basin and Range.

“National monuments like Gold Butte and Basin and Range, which are rich in history, culture and natural beauty, are in dangerr of being resized or eliminated altogether,” Congresswoman Rosen wrote. “Our national monuments not only protect Nevada’s natural beauty and cultural importance, but also contribute significantly to our state’s economy. Revoking the status of Gold Butte and Basin and Range will not only jeopardize our environment, but will eliminate jobs and reduce tourism. I am a strong believer that this land should be available for all to enjoy. That is why I urge you to listen to the millions of Americans when you give your recommendation to President Trump on monument designations and maintain our current national monument desginations.”