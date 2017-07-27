Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Marijuana Bus Tours Companies Stay Eager Despite Laws

July 27, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: bus tours, Green Rush Puff Bus, Las Vegas, marijuana, Nevada Transportation Authority, transportation
Passengers from Allegiant flight aborted at McCarran Airport ride a shuttle bus back to the terminal. Photo from video posted by facebook user mike.scott.5458

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Companies looking to offer marijuana bus tours in Las Vegas have hit a legal snag.

Several companies want to provide Las Vegas tourists with a way to consume marijuana privately from inside a bus, while casinos, hotels and bars still ban marijuana consumption. The ideas go against state laws that prevent people from smoking pot while inside a moving vehicle and renting a vehicle solely for using marijuana.

Some potential marijuana bus operators say they will continue to push with their business ideas through despite the laws. The GreenRush Puff Bus recently applied for a state permit.

The Nevada Transportation Authority says that application is under review. The oversight board has not taken an official stance on the business proposals.

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen