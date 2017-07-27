Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Boy, 4, Killed By Father; Mom Hurt in Las Vegas Attack

July 27, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: boy killed, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Murder-Suicide, Norton Peak Avenue
Blue flashing sirens of police car; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old boy forced his way into his estranged girlfriend’s home, where he bound the woman and boy with plastic ties and stabbed them before killing himself, police in Las Vegas said Thursday.

The boy died and his mother was hospitalized with severe knife wounds after the apparent murder-suicide Wednesday evening at a house on the 8700 block of Norton Peak Avenue near South Durango Drive and West Pebble Road, in a neighborhood about 8 miles southwest of the Las Vegas Strip, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

The boy’s grandmother was in the house and was not injured. Police said she drove the woman and boy to a hospital before officers arrived and found the man dead.

Meltzer said it appeared the man was the sole assailant, and that he stabbed himself to death.

The names of the people involved weren’t immediately made public.

The attack stunned Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Dan McGrath, who said the wounded woman is expected to survive.

“I don’t have words to explain another incident like this,” McGrath told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He recalled another family double-murder and suicide discovered July 10 at a different home in Las Vegas.

“We’ve had too many of these,” McGrath said. “As a community I think, we really need to come together because of innocent people and children losing their lives.”

McGrath didn’t immediately respond Thursday to telephone and email messages from The Associated Press.

