60-Plus Firefighters Extinguish Large Fire Near Orleans Hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire for multiple hours early Thursday morning that burned several businesses near The Orleans Hotel.
The fire was reported inside a carpet recycling business on Cameron Avenue near Harmon Avenue around 1 a.m. and quickly grew to three alarms as more crews were called from other stations.
The fire burned for more than four hours as more than 60 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Crews got the fire under control around 6:30 a.m.
The Clark County Fire Department said one firefighter suffered a minor injury. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.