1,000 Foster Children to Get School Supplies at Vegas Event

July 27, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Clark County Department of Family Services, Juvenile Justice Center, Las Vegas news, School Supplies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say more than 1,000 children who are currently in Las Vegas-area foster care are going to be able to pick out school supplies under a program underwritten by several public and charitable agencies.

Clark County Department of Family Services spokeswoman Samantha Charles says kids will keep the donated backpacks they’ll fill with back-to-school items Thursday morning at the Juvenile Justice Center gymnasium.

Peggy’s Attic, Foster Kinship, Eagle Quest, Fostering Southern Nevada, SAFY, Foster Change and Canyon Ridge are among those taking part.

Three Square Food Bank is promising food baskets, snacks and bottled water to foster care families.

Officials say there are about 3,000 children in Family Services care looking for temporary homes in the Las Vegas area.

