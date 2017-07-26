Suspect Arrested in Las Vegas Apartment Complex Killing

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with the death of a man found shot to death inside a Las Vegas apartment complex earlier this month, according to authorities.
Quinton Reese was located at an apartment complex on the 9000 block of West Desert Inn Road and arrested in the July 11 killing of Justin Martin, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined Reese, 35, was the man who shot Martin, 28, several times at an apartment complex on the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road.
Martin was reportedly dating a woman who lived in the complex when he got involved in an argument with at least one person the night of the shooting.
Reese was booked into the Clark County Detention Center facing one count of murder.