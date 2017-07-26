Nevadans Plan Multiple Protests As Senate Debates GOP Plan

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – After Tuesday’s U.S. Senate vote to debate the GOP healthcare plans, thousands of protesters are expected at events in Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday. They’re part of a nationwide series of more than 100 “Our Lives On the Line” events across the country in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Some Nevadans, concerned by Senator Dean Heller’s crucial swing vote to open debate on repealing the Affordable Care Act, are planning a series of protests this week. The Nevada Workers Party held a vigil on the state Capitol steps Tuesday night dubbed, “Hey Nevada, Get Contentious.”

The group Organizing for America held an event from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the governor’s mansion. That one was called “Save Us Sandoval.” Pat Lynch, with Indivisible Northern Nevada, said she thinks Senator Heller caved to pressure from President Donald Trump.

“He’s always been a little wishy-washy,” said Lynch. “We had hoped that he had developed a stronger spine, but it doesn’t look like that’s true. It’s clear that the public has to speak up,” Lynch said.

Senator Heller has said he’ll oppose any bill that doesn’t “improve Nevadans lives.” Two large rallies are planned for Saturday in las Vegas and Reno, both to convince him to oppose the repeal. They’re part of a nation-wide day of action, with rallies planned in 125 cities.

The Silver State was one of the first states to expand Medicaid, and has a lot to lsoe, especially with a straight repeal.

“Should that go away, not only would hundreds of thousands of people lose both their health insurance and their health, many would die,” said Lynch. “Simultaneously, there’s every good possibility it could bankrupt the state,” Lynch said.

KXNT has learned that Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who’s a Democrat, opposes any repeal and has been invited to speak at the Reno event on Saturday. The rallies also kick off a bus tour, known as the “Drive For Our Lives,” with stops in Reno on July 31st and Las Vegas the next day. The bus will carry progressive leaders from groups speaking out at each stop against the GOP healthcare plans.