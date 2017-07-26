Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Employees “Pie A Manager” In The Face For Charity

July 26, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: BriovaRx, Charity, Jaclyn Latteri, Las Vegas, Light the Night walk, OptimaRx, Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS)
Executive Doug Larson cleans his face during the ÒPie a Manager in The FaceÓ Fundraising Event for The Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Most of us have likely thought about it…. throwing pies in your manager’s face, and getting to keep your job.

On Wednesday some lucky local employees got to do just that.

Workers from BriovaRx and OptumaRx got a chance to throw pies into the faces of their managers to raise money for the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), and recruit people to participate in its 2017 Light the Night walk.

The LLS’ 2017 Light the Night walk will celebrate cancer survivors, honor loved ones lost to the disease and raise funds to help find a cure. The walk will take place Saturday, November 4.

“Southern Nevada takes these types of things very seriously, we’re heavily involved to support patients, customers and members in our own community,” said Jaclyn Latteri, Pharmacy Director at OptumRx. She’s spearheading fundraising activities and recruiting employees from OptumRx and its specialty pharmacy BriovaRx to participate in the Light the Night walk. It’s a personal cause for Latteri, who’s best friend passed away of blood cancer at the age of 23 and her cousin is now in a difficult battle with Stage 4 breast cancer.

More than 170,000 people nationwide are expected to be diagnosed this year with a blood cancer. The U.S. death toll for the cancers is estimated to reach nearly 60,000 for 2017.

Latteri said $850 was raised at the Wednesday morning event, and she said every dollar helps.

For more information go to lightthenight.org.

