Vegas Man Gets Six Years In Prison For Child Porn Possession

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to 78 months in prison to be followed by lifetime supervision for possession of more than 7,915 images and videos of child pornography, said Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
49 year old James Karman Ryan, pleaded guilty on April 18, 2017, to one count of possession of child pornography.
According to the plea agreement, on January 14, 2014, during the execution of a search warrant by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Ryan barricaded himself in his room and began to delete files on his computer. He eventually surrendered and admitted that he was attempting to delete child pornography from his computer as the SWAT team was making entry into his home. After a forensic examination of his computer, hard drives, and other storage devices, more than 7, 915 images and videos were found to contain child pornography.
Of the 7,915 images and videos, about 4, 687 images and video were deemed to be child sexual abuse.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Metro police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank Coumou and Lisa Cartier-Giroux.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals, federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.