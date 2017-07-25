Nevada Coroner Determines Cause Of Convicted Pimp’s Death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A coroner’s office has determined the cause and manner of death for a convicted pimp who died at a Nevada state prison in May.
On Monday the Clark County coroner’s office says Robert Sharpe III died because of pulmonary thromboembolism, a heart condition, and deep vein blood clots.
Sharpe was found unresponsive May 18 in his cell at High Desert State Prison. He was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died May 20.
The Nevada Corrections Department says he was sentenced a year ago to life without parole for kidnapping and forcing a teenager into prostitution, mayhem and several other felonies.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.