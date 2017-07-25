Man Jailed In Las Vegas In Auto Shop Bomb Threat Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 26-year-old Nevada man is facing terrorism, bomb threat and explosives charges after Las Vegas police say he posted internet video appearing to threaten auto shop businesses owned by his former employer.
Records showed that Clinton Wayne Warrington of Henderson was being held at the Clark County jail on $50,000 bail pending a court appearance Aug. 7.
An attorney who represents Warrington in an unrelated assault with a weapon charge due for trial next month didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to telephone and email messages about the new case.
Warrington has pleaded not guilty.
He was arrested July 20 after police said he was seen on Facebook Live describing in detail his plan to bomb the businesses.
Police said employees were afraid to go to work.
