Las Vegas Walmart Robbed by Armed Gunmen

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were searching for four gunmen behind a brazen takeover-style robbery at a Las Vegas Walmart Monday, authorities said.
The armed masked men stormed the Walmart store on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Road just before 11 a.m. Monday, according to Las Vegas Metro Police Department Robbery Section investigators.
The men ordered patrons and employees down on the ground and demanded cash from the cashiers.
The suspects jumped into a light-colored, newer-model four-door sedan left parked in front of the store and made their escape before police arrived.
No one was injured during the attack.
Surveillance images showed three of the four men as well as their vehicle. Anyone with information about the gunmen or the crime was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.