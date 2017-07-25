Health District Launches Diabetes Program In Spanish

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Southern Nevada Health District reported that 8.4-percent of the Hispanic population in Nevada suffers from pre-diabetes.

So the health district now has a Spanish-language version of its Road to Diabetes Prevention program on its Viva Saludable website. The free, six-session online program is designed for users to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The Road to Diabetes Prevention is self-paced and includes optional activities and available community resources. While it’s open to anyone, the Road to Diabetes Prevention program is recommended for people who could have pre-diabetes or are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. The program was launched by the health district in English in 2015.

The program is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Road to Health toolkit and includes healthy eating, physical activity, and educational information to help individuals reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Participants can learn abou their own risk factors and how to make simple lifestyle changes to reduce their risks.

The American Diabetes Association and the CDC estimate that 84.1-million Americans, which is more than one in three adults age 20 and older, are considered to have pre-diabetes. That’s a condition where blood glucose levels are elevated but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. Of those, the CDC estimates that nine out of 10 are not aware they have it. Without intervention, many people with pre-diabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within 5 years. In addition to developing Type 2 diabetes, people with pre-diabetes are at an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. For some people with pre-diabetes, early treatment can return blood glucose leveles to the normal range. There are no clear symptoms of pre-diabetes so many people are unaware of their status.

According to research, healthier eating habits and increased physical activity can reduce a person’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58 percent. That same research suggest physical activity can be as simple as walking for 30 minutes at least five days per week. In addition, losing about 5 percent to 7 percent of one’s body weight can help to reduce the risk of disease.