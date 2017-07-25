Best Places To Meet New People In Las Vegas

By Sharon Damon

When you are lonely or new to an area, you may find it difficult to make new friends. That’s when a bit of ingenuity and work on your part may make things just a bit easier. Whether you volunteer, find people with a common interest, open yourself up to new experiences or just simply get out there, you are sure to find folks with the same mindset as yourself.

O’Shea’s

3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(800) 634-6441

www.caesars.com/o-sheas

If you enjoy beer pong, live music, free shots and a fun, party environment in a traditional Irish Pub setting, head on over to O’Shea’s for a good time. Its new incarnation at The Linq just places it in a more vibrant setting, where you are likely to casually meet more people than at its previous haunt.

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook

3000 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 732-5111

www.westgate/race-sports-book

If you are a sports aficionado or into sporting events, visiting a sports book or casual sports bar may help you connect with others who share your interest. This ‘largest in Las Vegas’ superbook is situated in the very comfortable former Hilton (for those who know the area well). Even though it’s morphed into something huge, it’s also still the comfortable neighborhood place it used to be in bygone days. The place is always hopping – especially during events – and you can park yourself and enjoy the big screens in comfort and in the company of a lot of people who enjoy the same sports. It’s a friendly and casual way to get to meet people in a safe environment (and the deli is good, too!)

Opportunity Village

6050 S Buffalo Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89113

(702) 262-1550

www.opportunityvillage.org

One way to make a difference is to help out the community, work with some very special individuals and get to know a wonderful group of people at a place such as Opportunity Village. Whether you pick one day a week and make arrangements to help out or you would prefer to do so just during the holiday season when they have their fabulous Magical Forest, Opportunity Village would love to have you at either their main location or any of their satellite businesses.

Three Square

4190 N. Pecos Road

Las Vegas, NV 89115

(702) 644-3663

www.threesquare.org



This neighborhood institution feeds the hungry, one person at a time. If you have a bit of time to volunteer, you may well find this to be one of the most personally rewarding experiences of your life. You will meet some wonderful fellow volunteers as you help with food drives or pick up donations, fill backpacks with food for the weekend for underprivileged children and their families, box meals for seniors or choose any other opportunity. You will be welcomed.

Railroad Pass

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

2800 S. Boulder Highway

Boulder City, NV 89002

www.nps.gov/lake/railroadpass

The hiking at Railroad Pass and the tunnels can be the simplest or most challenging experience, if this is your choice of activity. With the multitude of people around most any morning or early evening, it’s also a wonderful way to meet groups of folks or individuals who share your love of a healthy lifestyle. The Historic Railroad Trail is an experience in itself and you can take a shorter loop or walk all the way to Hoover Dam if you are a committed walker. You can even bring your 4-legged furry friend along if you like for some exercise and bonding time! The views alone are worth the effort. Afterward (minus the pup, of course) you can ‘carb up’ at the Railway Pass Hotel & Casino.

