Section Of Charleston Blvd. To Close Later This Week

Las Vegas (KXNT) – Get ready for more cone zones later in the week, and you might want to plan accordingly so you won’t be late.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close a portion of Charleston Boulevard (State Route 159) between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Desert Lane in downtown Las Vegas from 7 p.m., July 27, until 7 a.m., July 28. The temporary closures are needed for bridge construction as part of Project Neon, which is a nearly $1 billion, 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 between the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange and Sahara Avenue.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through this and any work zone, watch closely for construction signs, and take alternate routes if you can.
Drivers can also check the Project Neon website at NDOTProjectNeon.com or use Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for the latest up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and tablet app available, plus a hotlikne available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-NEON (6366).