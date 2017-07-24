Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: 2 Injured in Las Vegas Area Casino Shooting

July 24, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: casino shooting, Las Vegas news, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall
A close-up photo of police lights by night; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say two people were injured early Monday in a shooting at a Las Vegas area casino.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect in the shooting at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.

Police say the man shot his ex-lover’s stepfather in the leg. The bullet ricocheted and injured a woman in the foot. Both victims were treated at the scene.

Police say security guards chased the suspect into a nearby RV park. A helicopter and K-9 unit joined the search but couldn’t find the man.

