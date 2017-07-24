Police: 2 Injured in Las Vegas Area Casino Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say two people were injured early Monday in a shooting at a Las Vegas area casino.
Police say they are still searching for the suspect in the shooting at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.
Police say the man shot his ex-lover’s stepfather in the leg. The bullet ricocheted and injured a woman in the foot. Both victims were treated at the scene.
Police say security guards chased the suspect into a nearby RV park. A helicopter and K-9 unit joined the search but couldn’t find the man.