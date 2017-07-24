Wisconsin Tech Company To Install Microchip In Employees

CBS Local– Three Square Market, a Wisconsin technology company, is offering to install a microchip in its employees. Unlike many dystopian futuristic scenarios, the decision is completely up to each individual employee.

The microchip, no larger than a grain of rice, would allow employees to scan into the building and buy food in the breakroom, among other office duties. It would go between the thumb and forefinger and use Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) to work. At least 50 of the company’s employees plan to have the microchip installed.

“We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office break room market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals,” said Todd Westby, CEO of the company via a press release. ” Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.”

GPS tracking will not be part of the microchip, and those interested in getting one installed will have it done at a “chip party” at Three Square Market’s office on August 1.

“We see this as another payment and identification option that not only can be used in our markets but our other self-checkout / self-service applications that we are now deploying which include convenience stores and fitness centers,” said Patrick McMullan, COO.