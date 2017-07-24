Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Taxpayers Shell Out $400K In CCSD Bullying Lawsuit

July 24, 2017 9:40 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: 400K, bullying, CCSD, Heidi Harris Show, taxpayers

Two students at Greenspun Junior High School who were involved in a bullying incident will now be paid $200,000 each by the Clark County School District.  The children and their parents were represented by Allen Lichtenstein and San Francisco attorney John Scott. Lichtenstein said that the families are happy with the settlement as the money will go to properly educating their children.

Heidi was furious that taxpayers will now have to be responsible for the settlement — because children need to learn how to handle similar situations on their own.  Heidi maintains that administrators overseeing the teacher in this class should also be fired for not holding the child responsible for the assault on campus with some form of disciplinary action.

 

