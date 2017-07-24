Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

3 Las Vegas Firefighters Injured After Roof Collapses

July 24, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: firefighters injured, house fire, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas news
Fire engine and ambulance at night; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Las Vegas firefighters have been injured battling a house fire after the structure’s roof collapsed.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski says none of the injuries suffered Sunday night are life threatening. He says one firefighter fell during the collapse and suffered back and head injuries. One broke a tooth and the other suffered a hand injury.

Authorities believe the northwest Las Vegas fire started when an unattended grill exploded and shot flames into the house through a window.

Szymanski says the flames then spread throughout the house and into the attic.

The one person living in the home was not injured.

The Fire Department has ruled the fire accidental, but has not determined its precise cause. It caused $300,000 in damages.

