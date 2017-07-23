Body of Woman Recovered From Lake Mead Rec Area

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a woman has been recovered from a desert area within Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.
National Park Service officials say the Lake Mead Interagency Communications Center received a report from a helicopter tour company that a car had been seen parked in the same location for several days.
The Lake Mead park pilot flew over the area Saturday to investigate and the car was spotted near the end of Devil’s Cove Road.
Rangers from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument responded and located the body.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Search and Rescue recovered the body Sunday.
Authorities say the Clark County medical examiner will confirm the victim’s identify and determine the cause of death.
The incident is under investigation by Grand Canyon-Parashant rangers.