Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Body of Woman Recovered From Lake Mead Rec Area

July 23, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: body found, Lake Mead, National Park Service, Nevada news

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a woman has been recovered from a desert area within Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

National Park Service officials say the Lake Mead Interagency Communications Center received a report from a helicopter tour company that a car had been seen parked in the same location for several days.

The Lake Mead park pilot flew over the area Saturday to investigate and the car was spotted near the end of Devil’s Cove Road.

Rangers from the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument responded and located the body.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Search and Rescue recovered the body Sunday.

Authorities say the Clark County medical examiner will confirm the victim’s identify and determine the cause of death.

The incident is under investigation by Grand Canyon-Parashant rangers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen