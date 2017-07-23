4-Year-Old Girl Still Hospitalized After Las Vegas Home Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition in Las Vegas after being pulled her from a burning home.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters found the child in a room next to the home’s garage.
She was rushed to University Medical Center Pediatrics and doctors reportedly are treating her for smoke inhalation.
The name of the girl hasn’t been released yet.
Her parents and brother escaped injury.
Authorities say fire started Friday night in the garage of the home in the area of Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way and its cause remains under investigation.